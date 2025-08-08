FCC Commissioner Trusty: 'How Mississippi Leads in America’s Digital Future'

WASHINGTON, August 8, 2025 – Commissioner Olivia Trusty of the Federal Communications Commission delivered a forward-looking speech Wednesday framing Mississippi as a model for the nation’s digital future and underscoring the critical role broadband plays in healthcare, education, and economic prosperity.

Speaking at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jacksonville, Mississippi, Trusty praised the UMMC’s telehealth program and explained how Mississippi residents were set to benefit from the FCC’s Build America Agenda.

Trusty opened by celebrating her return to UMMC – an institution whose achievements she frequently observed while working for Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker – applauding its telehealth program and its utilization of broadband to deliver quality, life-saving care to people across the state.

Claiming that the program serves as a ‘national model’, Trusty stated “UMMC is proof that when Mississippi talent meets modern technology, there’s no limit to what can be achieved.”

Trusty then emphasized that the importance of broadband internet service extends beyond healthcare, playing a critical role in education, economic opportunity, public safety, and digital equity as well.

The benefits to come from the Build America Agenda

Trusty’s next remarks focused on the FCC’s ‘Build America Agenda’ established by Chairman Brendan Carr, “a bold plan to expand broadband access, secure our communications networks, and restore America’s leadership in next-generation technologies.”

First, in discussing the FCC’s goal to close the digital divide and achieve universal connectivity, Trusty announced that by the end of the summer, the FCC will have taken steps to speed up rural broadband buildout, transition outdated copper lines to fiber, and eliminate regulatory measures that discourage investment in underserved regions.

She highlighted the work of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi, which was currently helping push forward 12 new broadband projects, many in remote communities.

“That’s more homes online, more small businesses connected, and more doctors able to serve patients across distances that once seemed insurmountable,” Trusty said.

The Build America Agenda was then applauded for its effort to restore America’s leadership in next-generation communications technologies.

Trusty noted the initiative will enhance public safety and national security and protect consumers. She cited the FCC’s renewed commitment to enforce broadband buildout promises, strengthen emergency alert systems, and combat illegal robocalls that disproportionately target older Americans.

Marking her 44th day on the job, Trusty said the FCC is just getting started: “We’re not letting up. Because whether you live in Desoto or Jackson County, we believe every American deserves a fair shot at opportunity – and that starts with being connected.”