Policyband

FCC Could Try to Bypass 39% TV Cap By Redefining 'National Audience Reach,' Analyst Says

Phoenix Center’s Lawrence Spiwak Called Such a Move a Regulatory ‘Hail Mary’ to Approve Nexstar-TEGNA Transaction

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
FCC Could Try to Bypass 39% TV Cap By Redefining 'National Audience Reach,' Analyst Says
💡
▪️Cable One Forced to Buy Remaining 55% of Vyve Broadband ▪️Broadcasters Will Miss ‘Minnesota Governor’ Amy Klobuchar ▪️Point Broadband in Deal to Acquire Clearwave Fiber ▪️John Malone Gives $50 Million to His Connecticut Prep School ▪️Groups Keep Fighting AT&T Spectrum Deal with UScellular ▪️Frequency Forward Urges FCC Probe of Musk-China Ties ▪️Carr Names Dr. Jonathan Williams as the FCC Chief Economist

39% Cap: Is there a previously undiscovered loophole in the 39% cap, the FCC rule that stands in the way of the Nexstar-TEGNA merger? Lawrence J. Spiwak, President of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal & Economic Public Policy Studies, thinks he’s found one, though he’s suspicious it can work. “If FCC Chairman Brendan Carr ultimately decides to adopt a ‘damn the torpedoes’ approach to force [Nexstar-TEGNA] across the finish line (so far he has kept his cards close to his vest), there might be some regulatory ‘Hail Mary’ to avoid the cap: the FCC could seek to redefine the term ‘national audience reach,’” Spiwak said in a Jan. 4 article in the Yale Journal on Regulation. But Spiwak thinks the FCC would be on shaky ground. “To begin, the FCC cannot simply redefine ‘national audience reach’ on a whim,” he said. “Compounding the problem, the FCC would have to engage in some very creative economics to come up with a plausible formula that would allow the major broadcast license owners to merge and still satisfy the 39% cap.” (More after paywall.)

Lawrence J. Spiwak, President of the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal & Economic Public Policy Studies
Post tagged in
Policyband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

America Loses Dish, a National Wireless Carrier, in 2025 FCC Happy Holidays! Read Your 12 Days of Broadband Booklet Broadband's Impact RDOF Default Leaves Some Rural Areas Without BEAD Path BEAD Rep. Andy Barr Introduces House Companion to Senate Non-Deployment Bill NTIA State Broadband Bills of 2025: A Legislative Review Infrastructure Rural Carriers, Consumer Groups Want AT&T-Array Deal Reviewed AT&T