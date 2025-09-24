FCC Demands $1.18 Million in Repayment From Wireless Providers

WASHINGTON, September 24, 2025 — On Tuesday, federal communications regulators ordered two wireless providers to repay a combined $1.18 million for overbilling COVID-era connectivity programs.

The Federal Communications Commission said Boomerang Wireless and Assist Wireless sought as much as $100 in reimbursements for tablets that were available for about half that price.

Under the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Affordable Connectivity programs, providers could seek up to $100 per device, but Amazon Fire 7 tablets were selling for about $50 between 2021 and 2023, said the FCC in a press release .

According to the agency, Boomerang Wireless collected more than $644,000 and Assist Wireless more than $537,000 after claiming $100 per tablet for thousands of devices. Both later revised their stated market value to $69.99, still above the retail price, and continued submitting claims.

“FCC programs are not here to line the pockets of unscrupulous providers,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “These programs served an important role during a crisis, and yet some companies saw them as a target for overbilling and padded their reimbursement requests. We will continue to monitor and review all our programs to protect the taxpayers’ money.”

The providers have 30 days to repay the full amount to the U.S. Treasury.