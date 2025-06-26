FCC Employee Charged With Sexual Assault, Abduction

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 – Jeffrey Gary, a former Assistant Division Chief at the Federal Communications Commission, was arrested on June 1 and faces multiple criminal charges, including assault and battery, sexual battery, and two counts of abduction with force.

On May 30, Gary, an attorney, was accused of assaulting two women near Alexandria, Va., Metro stations. When law enforcement traced Gary’s Metro card, they discovered it was registered to the FCC, where he had been employed for the past two years.

Following his arrest, the FCC immediately terminated Gary’s employment.

“Upon hearing of this disturbing incident, we took immediate action against this employee,” an FCC spokesperson said. “His employment with the agency will be terminated.”

Gary previously held several positions in the tech policy sector. Before joining the FCC, he spent a year as a policy analyst at Microsoft, served as a law clerk to Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., from 2017 to 2018, and worked as a staff assistant for Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., in 2015.

A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Gary served as Editor-in-Chief for the Georgetown Law Technology Review.