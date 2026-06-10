FCC Grants Cable’s Router Ban Waiver
NCTA said its suppliers would be hit by severe supply shortages if they couldn’t swap out components in already approved router designs.
NCTA said its suppliers would be hit by severe supply shortages if they couldn’t swap out components in already approved router designs.
Wire 3 and NEK Broadband will offer discounted plans to internet users.
Lawmakers look to nuclear energy to power data centers sought by AI companies.
Experts say a terrorist could spend a few hundred dollars on a drone, strap some explosives to it and fly it into a target like a stadium full of people.
In its Chapter 11 filing, the company reported between $10 million and $50 million in debts.