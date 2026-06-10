Cybersecurity

FCC Grants Cable’s Router Ban Waiver

NCTA said its suppliers would be hit by severe supply shortages if they couldn’t swap out components in already approved router designs.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FCC Grants Cable’s Router Ban Waiver
Photo by Misha Feshchak via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – After just a week, the cable industry got its suppliers a partial waiver from the federal ban on new models of foreign-made consumer Wi-Fi routers.

The Federal Communications Commission said in a Tuesday order that it was granting NCTA - The Internet & Television Association’s request and allowing its member ISPs’ suppliers to substitute various components in already approved router designs. 

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