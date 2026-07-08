Satellite

FCC Hoping New Satellite Licensing Regime Will Speed Large Applications

Space bureau chief said the agency had worked through 52 percent of its backlog since the start of 2025

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
FCC Hoping New Satellite Licensing Regime Will Speed Large Applications
Screenshot of FCC Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz at Wednesday's AEI event

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is hoping a new process for licensing satellite applications will keep pace with larger deployments.

“We’re building this licensing assembly line to, hopefully in a very speedy and predictable way, move applications through the FCC so people can get their authorizations,” FCC Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz said at an American Enterprise Institute event Wednesday.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Satellite Jay Schwarz FCC AEI Brendan Carr Jonathan Williams

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Hoping New Satellite Licensing Regime Will Speed Large Applications FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Sen. Collins Presses OMB to Reconsider Sweeping Grant Rule Changes BEAD Sen. Collins Presses OMB to Reconsider Sweeping Grant Rule Changes NTIA FCC to Host Two-Day IP Transition Workshop Infrastructure GOP Candidate for California Governor Dings FCC, AT&T on Effort to End California Landline Obligations AT&T