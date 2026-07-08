FCC Hoping New Satellite Licensing Regime Will Speed Large Applications
Space bureau chief said the agency had worked through 52 percent of its backlog since the start of 2025
Space bureau chief said the agency had worked through 52 percent of its backlog since the start of 2025
The ISP has invested hundreds of millions to bring updated fiber networks to six states
The MCA President will do a three-week tour around the state in his 1984 Volkswagen van to promote digital access in the state
Morgan Stanley analysts caution that reaching projections will depend on successful execution across multiple not yet proven technologies.
The company is planning ‘extremely low-latency and multi-gigabit symmetrical’ speeds for consumers and enterprises