FCC Interested in 1.6 GHz Auction in 2028, NTIA Official Says

The Office of Management and Budget released a memo aimed at speeding government spectrum reviews

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is “very interested” in holding a spectrum auction in the 1.675-1.695 GigaHertz (GHz) band by the end of 2028, a senior Trump administration official said Wednesday.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which manages government spectrum like 1.6 GHz, has been reviewing the band as a candidate for mobile and direct-to-device use.