FCC Keeps Lifeline Voice and Data Benefits Steady Through 2026

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2025 – The Wireline Competition Bureau extended a waiver Tuesday pausing the phase-out of Lifeline support for voice-only services and an increase in the Lifeline minimum service standard for mobile broadband data capacity.

The extension, which will last for a year, will keep the minimum service standard for mobile broadband data capacity at 4.5 GB per month, rather than allowing it to rise to 29 GB per month beginning in December. It will also keep support for services that meet only the voice minimum service standard at $5.25 a month, rather than eliminating it in most areas on December 1, 2025.

The WCB, headed by Chief Joseph Calascione, explained the reasoning for its decision, noting that “absent this action, the minimum service standard for mobile broadband data capacity would have experienced its largest increase since Lifeline minimum service standards were established.”

The WCB also said that the waiver “will avoid changes that could potentially result in the disruption of communications for Lifeline subscribers as the Commission establishes and evaluates the record in the Delete, Delta, Delete proceeding .”

The Lifeline program has provided a discount on phone service for qualifying low-income consumers since 1985. Funded by the Universal Service Fund and administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company, the program provides a $9.25 monthly subsidy for broadband services and a $5.25 monthly subsidy for voice support.