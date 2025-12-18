FCC Must Prioritize Public Interest in Future Spectrum Auctions, Senators Say

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and 13 other senators urged the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to prioritize public interests, like affordability, consumer protections, and competition, in upcoming spectrum auctions.

“We believe that spectrum licenses must be conditioned on winning bidders providing measurable benefits to the American people,” senators said in a letter sent to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. “Spectrum is a public resource. When companies buy licenses to use it, the FCC must ensure that consumers, not just corporations, see real benefits.”

The senators outlined what they believe should be the minimum conditions the FCC prepares to auction 800 megahertz of spectrum, including 500 megahertz for exclusive licensed use, sold through competitive bidding to carriers and other licensees, under direction of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed in July .

In their letter, the Senators urged the FCC to require future licensees to make wireless services more robust, affordable and transparent, including requirements for carriers to unlock cell phones, eliminate hidden fees, and end throttling practices.

The lawmakers emphasized the need for faster broadband deployment in rural areas, proposing “use it or lose it” requirements for license holders to prevent delays in service.

They stressed the importance of preserving licensing windows for Tribal nations, either before or concurrent with commercial auctions, allowing them to secure spectrum and immediately serve their communities.

Finally, the senators pushed for higher service quality standards, including reducing dead zones, issuing automatic refunds when service fails, and ensuring fair roaming and wholesale access.

At Wednesday’s FCC oversight hearing , senators warned that the FCC’s policies were dismantling competition in the wireless industry.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., shared concerns over the loss of a potential fourth wireless competitor this year, citing the FCC’s hand in a spectrum transfer from EchoStar/Dish to SpaceX and AT&T.

“The FCC is reducing competition by forcing Dish to abandon its nationwide network, effectively eliminating a fourth national carrier,” Cantwell said in a release issued ahead of the hearing.

“The rush to auction off critical spectrum, I believe, could undermine military readiness and aviation safety,” she said in her opening statement . “People across the political spectrum agree there's too much control in a few hands.”

Her warnings echoed broader concerns outlined in the senators’ letter to the FCC.

“As the Commission considers future spectrum auctions, we urge you to ensure that America’s airwaves are used to deliver real benefits to consumers, not merely windfalls for large corporate bidders,” the letter states.