FCC National Security Council Marks First Year in Action

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission said its Council on National Security has spent its first year addressing supply chain risks, cybersecurity threats, and foreign adversary influence in U.S. communications networks.

In a blog post published March 16, Adam Chan said the council was launched by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in March 2025 to coordinate agency efforts aimed at protecting U.S. communications infrastructure.

The council’s mission includes reducing reliance on foreign adversaries in the technology and telecommunications supply chain, addressing vulnerabilities to cyberattacks and surveillance, and strengthening U.S. leadership in technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, satellites, and quantum computing.

According to Chan, the FCC adopted rules requiring licensees and authorization holders to disclose foreign adversary ownership or control. The rules apply to broadcasters, telecommunications operators, satellite providers, and device manufacturers.

The agency also expanded enforcement tied to its “Covered List,” which identifies communications equipment and services considered national security risks. The FCC said it closed loopholes that previously allowed devices containing covered components to enter the U.S. market.

An enforcement effort known as Operation Clean Carts worked with e-commerce platforms to remove listings for unauthorized communications equipment, resulting in the removal of more than three million products from online marketplaces, the FCC said.

The council also moved to remove testing laboratories controlled by foreign adversaries from the equipment authorization process and worked with carriers and international partners to strengthen cybersecurity practices following major cyber incidents targeting communications infrastructure.

The FCC said it plans to continue regulatory and enforcement actions aimed at securing communications networks and reducing supply-chain vulnerabilities tied to foreign adversaries.