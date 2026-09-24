enforcement

FCC Not Interested in $57 Million Refund for AT&T

The carriers are trying to recoup $200 million in fines after a June Supreme Court ruling

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
FCC Not Interested in $57 Million Refund for AT&T
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr during a Jan. 14, 2026 House oversight hearing by Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission isn’t interested in giving AT&T a refund on a $57 million fine the company paid in 2024.

The company had said a forfeiture order misled it into paying sooner than it had to, but the FCC said in a Wednesday filing that a court couldn’t mandate a refund on those grounds. The agency also defended the fine itself, which its chairman had opposed as a commissioner.

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enforcement AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Supreme Court Scott Noveck John Roberts Jeffrey Wall

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