FCC Not Interested in $57 Million Refund for AT&T

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission isn’t interested in giving AT&T a refund on a $57 million fine the company paid in 2024.

The company had said a forfeiture order misled it into paying sooner than it had to, but the FCC said in a Wednesday filing that a court couldn’t mandate a refund on those grounds. The agency also defended the fine itself, which its chairman had opposed as a commissioner.