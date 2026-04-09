FCC

FCC Opens Inquiry Into Communications Marketplace

Biennial report will assess marketplace competition, identifying barriers and regulatory needs.

Kelcie Lee

Kelcie Lee

2 min read
FCC Opens Inquiry Into Communications Marketplace
Photo of the FCC meeting room from the agency's website.

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 – Competition has always been key to driving lower prices and better services for consumers in the communications marketplace — and every other year, the Federal Communications Commission delivers Congress a report on just that. 

On Monday, the FCC issued a notice opening its public comment period for its Communications Marketplace Report, assessing competition, identifying barriers to entry or expansion, and analyzing emerging innovation. 

The agency is tasked with determining competition across various industries, including internet service providers, cable companies, satellite providers, and telephone carriers. Since the last report in 2024, the communications market has faced a variety of changes. 

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This year, the FCC is signaling a push in evaluating converging markets. In recent months, several industries have begun blurring lines where cable companies are offering mobile service or wireless is offering home internet. 

Most recently, AT&T launched OneConnect, a service bundling home internet and wireless service for one subscription and one flat price. KeyBanc Capital Markets said OneConnect will drive competition for other telecom companies, especially targeting Comcast and Charter. 

The FCC is explicitly zooming out to examine this cross-platform competition, acknowledging industry changes that could lead to new regulatory frameworks. 

To assist in the evaluation, stakeholders are invited to weigh in on the extent of competition between mobile and fixed providers of voice, broadband, and video services, and whether consumers view mobile and fixed broadband as substitutes or complements.

The report will be used to inform Congress and the FCC on the country’s digital divide, tracking affordability and regulatory needs. Public comments are also used to weigh in on the balance of innovation and regulation, making adjustments to benefit the market and consumers as needed. 

Comments are due to the FCC’s Office of Economics and Analytics by May 22, and replies will be accepted until June 22. The FCC’s report is expected in late 2026.

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FCC Satellite Congress Communications Marketplace Report AT&T convergence OneConnect Office of Economics and Analytics

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