FCC Picks ioXt Alliance to Head Cyber Trust Mark Program

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission selected Monday a new administrator for its Cyber Trust Mark program, nearly four months after the agency’s previous selection withdrew amid scrutiny from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

The FCC selected the ioXt Alliance to run the program, which will allow companies that build sufficient cybersecurity protections into their internet-connected devices to display an Energy Star-like mark.

“The FCC’s U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program was designed to help consumers make informed decisions about the products they bring into their homes,” Carr said in a statement . “With today’s decision, the FCC is ensuring that the Lead Administrator will implement the program in a way that is consistent with that vision, while advancing national and cyber security.”

UL Solutions, the previous pick for administrator, was probed by the FCC over the testing company’s involvement in a joint venture with a Chinese company and operation of testing locations based in the country. The company formally stepped down Dec. 19.

The ioXt Alliance is a non-profit that works on cybersecurity standards for internet-of-things-devices. It had been selected to serve as a lower-level administrator for the Cyber Trust Mark program that would have reported to the lead administrator.

The FCC sought applications for additional lower administrators earlier this year. There were 10 including ioXt Alliance.

In the lead administrator role, ioXt Alliance would serve as a liaison between the FCC and other administrators, the agency said in a public notice .

“ioXt may not submit claims for compensation to the FCC or any other agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government for activities related to its role as Lead Administrator,” the FCC cautioned. “The Commission does not intend to commit funds on behalf of the FCC or any other agency or instrumentality of the U.S government for the administration of the USCTM Program nor does it provide for the payment of funds by any agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government to any entity.

The ioXt Alliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.