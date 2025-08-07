FCC Repeals 98 Antiquated Rules and Regulations

WASHINGTON, August 7, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday repealed 98 rules and requirements, part of its ongoing effort to clean out regulations deemed ‘obsolete’ from the agency’s rulebooks.

“Today's action will remove 71 rule provisions, including 98 rules and requirements, 12 pages and over 5000 words from the FCC rule books,” Chairman Brendan Carr said at the FCC’s August Open Meeting . “We take aim today at broadcast service rules… that are outdated or otherwise no longer serving the public interest.”

Many of the eliminated rules predate digital broadcasting and were rooted in the analog era, no longer reflecting how broadcasters transmit, monitor, or report today. Still, Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez concurred in part and dissented in part, citing concerns with the process used to eliminate the rules.