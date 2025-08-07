Sign in Subscribe
FCC

FCC Repeals 98 Antiquated Rules and Regulations

Next iteration of ‘Delete’ initiative targets outdated broadcast policies

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
FCC Repeals 98 Antiquated Rules and Regulations
Screenshot of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr speaking at the August Open Meeting on August 7, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, August 7, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday repealed 98 rules and requirements, part of its ongoing effort to clean out regulations deemed ‘obsolete’ from the agency’s rulebooks.

“Today's action will remove 71 rule provisions, including 98 rules and requirements, 12 pages and over 5000 words from the FCC rule books,” Chairman Brendan Carr said at the FCC’s August Open Meeting. “We take aim today at broadcast service rules… that are outdated or otherwise no longer serving the public interest.”

Many of the eliminated rules predate digital broadcasting and were rooted in the analog era, no longer reflecting how broadcasters transmit, monitor, or report today. Still, Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez concurred in part and dissented in part, citing concerns with the process used to eliminate the rules.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...
Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr Anna Gomez Delete Delete Delete Direct Final Rule Olivia Trusty

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Repeals 98 Antiquated Rules and Regulations FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact Virginia Looking to Get Fiber to 81 Percent of BEAD Locations BEAD Feinman: ‘No Particular Reason’ for BEAD Labor Requirements NTIA Fiber, Fixed Wireless Adds Improved Over Last Q2, Cable Worsened Infrastructure FCC Moves Forward With Broadband Deployment Inquiry Broadband Mapping and Data