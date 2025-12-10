FCC Should Consider Reallocating NPR, PBS Spectrum If Stations Start to Fail, Media Watchdog Says

💡

▪️Mediacom Rolls Out $29.99 Broadband for First Responders▪️Trusty Reports on International Telecom Concerns▪️Rep. Fulcher Urges FCC to Move Forward with GPS NPRM▪️CEI’s Rankin Grateful Rosenworcel’s Net Neutrality Regs Disappeared▪️DIRECTV: Amazon Gave FCC Bad Information▪️Reason Article Hails Starlink for Closing Digital Divide Faster Than BEAD▪️NAB Makes Staff Changes to Focus on Backup GPS Tech▪️Rahm Emanuel: Ban Kids Under 16 from TikTok, Facebook▪️Klobuchar Opposed to Coming AI Executive Order Sidelining States