FCC Spectrum Allocation to AT&T’s FirstNet Illegal, Challengers Say

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 – A Federal Communications Commission plan to allocate potentially valuable public safety spectrum to AT&T’s FirstNet is illegal, challengers told federal judges last week.

A group supporting the FCC plan argued the agency hadn’t gone far enough to get airwaves into FirstNet’s hands quickly.

The FCC moved in October 2024 to begin the process of allowing FirstNet, the nationwide first responder network operated by AT&T, to access unassigned parts of the 4.9 GigaHertz band, currently set aside for local public safety users. The Coalition for Emergency Response and Critical Infrastructure, whose members include T-Mobile and Verizon, led a lawsuit seeking to block the order. The carriers and others have argued the order is essentially a multibillion-dollar windfall for AT&T, which can use FirstNet spectrum as part of its contract.