FCC Unanimously Votes to Narrow Environmental Review Rules Under Amended NEPA

WASHINGTON, August 7, 2025 – Outdated environmental regulations are delaying broadband deployment, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

In a unanimous 3-0 vote at its August Open Meeting , the FCC approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking aimed at narrowing the scope of environmental reviews for certain wireless infrastructure projects.

These regulations stem from the National Environmental Policy Act, a law enacted in 1969 that requires federal agencies to consider environmental effects before beginning infrastructure projects.

The proposed rule would exempt several wireless projects from review requirements–including small cell installations, towers under 200 feet not requiring antenna structure registration, and rural 5G buildouts authorized under geographic licenses.

The FCC is now seeking public comment on whether issuing geographic area spectrum licenses constitutes a “major federal action” under the amended NEPA statute.

Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez emphasized that while environmental protection is not the FCC’s primary mission, it must honor congressional mandates.

“Know that I am paying close attention,” Gomez said. “The goals of NEPA and historic preservation matter.”

Commissioner Olivia Trusty, a Republican, strongly backed the proposal, stressing that outdated rules prevent Americans from receiving essential broadband access.

“Environmental and historical rules have not kept pace with legal and regulatory evolutions,” Trusty said. “We cannot let outdated permitting requirements prevent Americans from benefiting from 21st century connectivity.”

She reassured that the permitting review will not neglect environmental concerns–rather, it’s about “[striking] the right balance” between timely deployment and responsible oversight.

Republican Chairman Brendan Carr echoed that sentiment, citing that some NEPA reviews reportedly take more than four and a half years to be completed.

“The goal in the end is to expedite and simplify permitting processes that clear the way for new infrastructure bills,” Carr stated.

This item continues the FCC’s Build America Agenda , which aims to eliminate regulatory bottlenecks and modernize unnecessary permitting processes.

The Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association – a wireless trade association – already expressed its strong support for the FCC decision.