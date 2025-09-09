FCC Withdraws Recognition from Chinese Labs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 — Back in May , the Federal Communications Commission voted to block foreign-controlled “bad labs.” This week, the agency took its first enforcement action, moving to withdraw recognition from test labs tied to the Chinese government.

Proceedings have begun against seven test labs that are either owned or controlled by China, while recognition for four additional labs has expired and will not be renewed. These facilities were responsible for reviewing and approving electronics for U.S. use.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the move is part of strengthening trust in the agency’s equipment authorization process.

“Foreign adversary governments should not own and control the labs that test the devices the FCC certifies as safe for the U.S. market,” Carr said. “This is an important step in restoring trust in the Commission’s equipment authorization process, and combating foreign adversary threats.”

Carr added that the action is also part of “safeguarding critical supply chains from foreign adversary nations.”

The FCC’s new rules, which took effect this week, prohibit recognition of test labs and Telecommunications Certification Bodies that are owned or directed by governments the U.S. has deemed untrustworthy.