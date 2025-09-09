Sign in Subscribe
FCC

FCC Withdraws Recognition from Chinese Labs

The FCC has moved to revoke recognition of several Chinese government-linked test labs that certified electronics for U.S. use

Naomi Jindra

2 min read
FCC Withdraws Recognition from Chinese Labs
Photo of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, from X

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 — Back in May, the Federal Communications Commission voted to block foreign-controlled “bad labs.” This week, the agency took its first enforcement action, moving to withdraw recognition from test labs tied to the Chinese government.

Proceedings have begun against seven test labs that are either owned or controlled by China, while recognition for four additional labs has expired and will not be renewed. These facilities were responsible for reviewing and approving electronics for U.S. use.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the move is part of strengthening trust in the agency’s equipment authorization process. 

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

Join the Community!

“Foreign adversary governments should not own and control the labs that test the devices the FCC certifies as safe for the U.S. market,” Carr said. “This is an important step in restoring trust in the Commission’s equipment authorization process, and combating foreign adversary threats.”

Carr added that the action is also part of “safeguarding critical supply chains from foreign adversary nations.”

The FCC’s new rules, which took effect this week, prohibit recognition of test labs and Telecommunications Certification Bodies that are owned or directed by governments the U.S. has deemed untrustworthy.

Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr Public Safety

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Withdraws Recognition from Chinese Labs FCC Jostling in the Airwaves Resumes After Passage of Trump’s Budget Bill Broadband's Impact Landry to Lutnick: Let States Keep Non-Deployment Dollars BEAD SpaceX Challenges Wisconsin, Colorado BEAD Plans NTIA https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=666803962765442&set=pb.100083075333906.-2207520000&type=3 Infrastructure Iberian Blackout Highlights Gaps in Telecom Network Resiliency Broadband Mapping and Data