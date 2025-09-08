FCC's Carr Racing to Jam Cell Phone Crime in American Prisons
EchoStar said in a press release Monday it has reached a $17 billion agreement to sell spectrum licenses to SpaceX.
EchoStar said in a press release Monday it has reached a $17 billion agreement to sell spectrum licenses to SpaceX.
While AI can handle routine tasks, it struggles with more intricate issues. Relying solely on AI can save money, but hurt customer satisfaction.
Microsoft said the Middle East may face increased latency. NetBlocks reported degraded connectivity in countries like India and Pakistan.
Can America make its energy infrastructure resilient?
Does resilient infrastructure have national security implications for the United States?
Member discussion