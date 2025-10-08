FCC’s Carr to TV Stations: You Decide When to Pull the Plug on ATSC 1.0

💡 ▪️ Trusty Urges Industry to Help on Copper Theft▪️Free State Foundation Backs Charter-Cox Merger ▪️ Sen. Cruz Concerned about Liberal Bias at Wikipedia▪️ Western Canada Farmers Asked to Watch for Potentially ‘Lethal’ Starlink Debris▪️ AG Pam Bondi Concerned about Contraband Cellphones in Federal Prisons▪️KeyBanc Analyst ‘Negative’ on Verizon CEO Move▪️ Shentel Opens Glo Fiber Store in Winchester, Va.

NextGen TV: It appears FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has made up his mind on a few key issues related to the transition to NextGen TV, and it also appears he wants to leave it up to TV stations to decide when consumers are ready to lose access to legacy ATSC 1.0. signals. But on a host of other issues, the FCC plans to seek comment and announce decisions later, probably before mid-year 2026, leaving plenty of jump balls and policy brawls.

In a draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM ) released yesterday ahead of a vote on Oct. 28, the FCC said it had tentatively concluded that TV stations “should be allowed to choose when to stop broadcasting in 1.0 and start broadcasting exclusively in 3.0.” Carr’s FCC seems intent on putting the onus on TV stations to ensure they won’t be leaving over-the-air viewers behind because they do not have new ATSC 3.0 TV sets. (More after paywall.)