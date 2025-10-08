FCC’s Carr to TV Stations: You Decide When to Pull the Plug on ATSC 1.0
But the agency leader left a lot of jump balls and industry brawls in a draft NPRM released yesterday
But the agency leader left a lot of jump balls and industry brawls in a draft NPRM released yesterday
The companies declined to disclose the terms of the deal.
Appointment follows Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, reportedly also including $20 million in future programming benefits.
Trusty warned that rising attacks on communications infrastructure slow broadband expansion
Attorneys for the agency decline to defend prior ban on commissions to correctional facilities.
Member discussion