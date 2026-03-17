FCC’s Gomez Says 1996 Telecom Act was the Country’s Last Big Tech Law — and it’s Still Shaping the Internet Age

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 – Democratic Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez said the Telecommunications Act of 1996 was the last major federal effort to create a regulatory framework for technology.

Gomez hosted a 30th Anniversary of the 96 Act Webinar on Tuesday to celebrate and reflect on the Telecom Act of 1996. Republican FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Gomez shared opening remarks at the event, detailing the successes and challenges that the law created for the country’s technology and communications sector.

Carr said one of the biggest effects of the Telecom Act was that it enabled present-day competition and convergence of telecommunication sectors and companies. He said we face a “frothy converged environment” where cable companies have ventured into the mobile wireless sector and satellite companies have entered the broadband market.

“One of the promises of the 96 Act was this idea of breaking down silos, of introducing new competitors in new markets,” Carr said. “And it was bumpy, and maybe it was slower than what people wanted. It was a lot of pinging back and forth in courts, but more than ever before, we were actually seeing that convergence now.”

Gomez also highlighted the act’s explicit and “critical impact” in expanding connectivity through the Universal Service Fund and Lifeline program. She said USF has continued to be “the cornerstone of activity for rural providers serving in high cost areas, for schools, libraries and health care facilities.”

She applauded the act’s 30-year influence in reshaping communications and competition for the benefit of consumers in the technology, media and telecom sectors.

“Of course, there’s no raising of the ‘mission accomplished’ flag or banner at this point. There’s a lot to do,” Carr said. “We can take the lessons of that time and apply it to the challenges we face now.”