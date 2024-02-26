Fiber and Wireless Solutions for 'Always On' Deployment Strategies

The digital infrastructure is evolving at exponential rates and the demand for smarter systems and a more connected world is imperative to the progression of our communities.

A webinar on Tuesday, March 26, at 2 p.m.

The digital infrastructure is evolving at exponential rates and the demand for smarter systems and a more connected world is imperative to the progression of our communities. Deploying a broadband strategy isn’t straight forward and requires flexibility, creativity, and the ability to pivot quickly. Join the Wesco experts as they dive into the wireless and fiber solutions driving innovation, enabling 24/7 connectivity and IoT, and fortifying communities for tomorrow.

Panelists

Chris Bailey , Director, Strategic Accounts

, Director, Strategic Accounts Carla Shaffer , Vice President, Wireless

, Vice President, Wireless Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources

Chris Bailey brings over 25 years of supply chain and broadband subject matter expertise. Working in both supplier and distribution companies throughout his career, Chris has been involved in numerous fiber and wireless deployments with telecommunication, cooperatives and municipalities launching fiber broadband networks.

Carla Shaffer has over 20 years of experience including operations management and support for wireless services with a focus on cellular services, emergency responder communication systems and DAS. Beginning in the world of 1G, she’s driven solutions into 2G, 3G, 4G, and now the emerging world of 5G and beyond. In her current role as Vice President for Wireless, North America at Wesco, Carla leads a team of subject matter experts who provide strategic support in the development and distribution of all wireless services within U.S. enterprise and construction channels.

About Wesco

Wesco helps you navigate designing, building and deploying broadband networks. We deliver end-to-end Supply Chain Solutions with customizable distribution and logistical services. By bridging supplier relationships to simplify processes and streamline procurement, we bring best-in-class products together for increased performance, security and efficiency throughout your network infrastructure. With decades of experience and expertise in all facets of broadband, we help you navigate complexities and ensure efficient infrastructure builds to support the connectivity needs of today and tomorrow.