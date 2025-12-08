Fiber Feud Splits Top Nebraska Republicans

💡 ▪️SCOTUS to Hear Case Today on Trump’s Firing of FTC Democrat▪️Netflix’s $5.8 Billion Breakup Fee Almost the Entire Size of Nexstar-TEGNA▪️Nexstar Slams Antitrust ‘White Paper’ Wanting to Kill TEGNA Deal▪️Telecom Consultant Omits Details in Trashing USTelecom’s New Broadband Pricing Report▪️Charter CEO Winfrey Signs for Three More Years▪️Free State: Charter Faces Effective Competition▪️People: Lumen Technologies Names Jim Fowler EVP & CTO▪️Wiley Rein’s Kathleen Kirby Joins Media Institute Board▪️Energy and Commerce ‘Member Day’ Open Mic Set for Dec. 12

BEAD: What happened to Nebraska Nice? BEAD program spending has created a split on the right in the Cornhusker State, with a potential GOP candidate for governor in 2026 accusing incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Pillen of letting the Trump administration shortchange the state in funding statewide broadband. “The Governor chose the least ambitious path available. No amount of spin can hide the truth: Nebraska gave up,” said Charles Herbster in a Dec 4 post on his X feed. “The Pillen Administration failed our rural communities when given every opportunity to succeed.”

Herbster, an agribusiness executive and cattle rancher, ran for governor in 2022, narrowly losing the four-way primary won by Pillen. Herbster is considering running again in 2026. Herbster is a major donor and a friend of Trump. In the X post, Herbster complained that Trump’s NTIA slashed Nebraska’s June 2023 BEAD allocation by 89%. He slammed Pillen for calling that “a tremendous victory for Nebraska” in his Dec. 3 announcement.

“What he’s not telling Nebraskans is that the state was allocated a total of $405 million to expand broadband access. Under his plan, Nebraska is using only 11% of those funds – meaning we are leaving $360 million unused,” Herbster said. Nebraska’s plan has about 14,000 BEAD locations, with 9% served by fiber, 33% by low Earth orbit satellite Internet service, and 58% by Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), according to data compiled by Broadband Breakfast. “There are no guarantees we get any of the money back for future requests. Not being prepared to use all available funding is inexcusable,” Herbster said. (More after paywall.)

From left: Former Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.