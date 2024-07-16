Fiber Provider Invests $21M In Minnesota Network

Communities will be serviced with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

July 16, 2024 – Metronet announced a $21 million investment to extend its 100 percent fiber-optic internet network to three communities in Minnesota on Thursday.

This expansion will offer residential speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps) and business speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Jill Cordes, a Metronet regional vice president, said that the expansion enables Metronet to develop in tandem with communities , “ensuring that more homes and businesses have access to the reliable, high-speed connectivity they need to stay connected to what matters most.”

Construction starts this summer and initial service installations are expected to begin early next year. Metronet said that it plans to hire locally for management , sales, customer service, and technical roles to help support the community.