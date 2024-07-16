Sign in Subscribe
Minnesota

Fiber Provider Invests $21M In Minnesota Network

Communities will be serviced with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Taormina Falsitta

Taormina Falsitta

1 min read
Fiber Provider Invests $21M In Minnesota Network
Photo of Metronet Regional Vice President Jill Cordes

July 16, 2024 – Metronet announced a $21 million investment to extend its 100 percent fiber-optic internet network to three communities in Minnesota on Thursday. 

This expansion will offer residential speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps) and business speeds of up to 10 Gbps.

Jill Cordes, a Metronet regional vice president, said that the expansion enables Metronet to develop in tandem with communities, “ensuring that more homes and businesses have access to the reliable, high-speed connectivity they need to stay connected to what matters most.”

Construction starts this summer and initial service installations are expected to begin early next year. Metronet said that it plans to hire locally for management, sales, customer service, and technical roles to help support the community.

Metronet already provides internet service to several Minnesotan cities and over 300 communities in 17 states.

Post tagged in
Minnesota MetroNet Jill Cordes fiber optic

Read more

Popular Tags

Blair Levin’s Big Call: FCC Loses Digital Discrimination Case FCC Why 'Non-deployment' Funds Are Important Broadband's Impact In a Democratic vs. Republican Contest Over Broadband, Who Wins? Infrastructure Colorado Opens BEAD Public Comment Window NTIA Maine Releases BEAD Prequalification Requirements BEAD FCC Announces New Rules Expanding CBRS Coverage Wireless