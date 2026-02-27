FiberLight Invests $500M in West Texas AI, Data Center Infrastructure

Feb. 27, 2026 – FiberLight LLC announced Monday its $350 million capital investment in high-capacity network and artificial intelligence infrastructure for West Texas.

The investment would build on FiberLight’s initial $150 million commitment to West Texas announced Oct. 28, 2025, bringing the total investment in the region’s AI and data center infrastructure to $500 million. The new initiative will bring about 1,400 route miles of network infrastructure and 1.2 million new fiber miles to West Texas.

The investment would account for a third route into Abilene to enhance a city and hub with AI and data center growth. FiberLight said it ultimately hopes to strengthen the West Texas AI economy by delivering an essential backbone to accelerating data center deployment, while also supporting connectivity for rural communities. The provider emphasized the need for fiber diversity, high fiber counts, and a scalable capacity in order to support emerging technological infrastructure.

“West Texas is fast becoming a powerhouse in the AI economy, and we’re building the high-count, high-capacity infrastructure hyperscalers and enterprises need to scale massive workloads quickly and reliably,” said FiberLight CEO Bill Major. “As AI demand surges, we’ll keep expanding, in Texas and beyond, to deliver the speed, density, and resiliency our customers need to win.”