Fidium Brings Fiber Service To Pittsfield, New Hampshire

June 4, 2025 – Fidium Fiber, the residential fiber brand of Consolidated Communications, has announced the launch of its all-fiber broadband service in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, bringing multi-gig internet to more than 3,000 homes and businesses in the rural community of roughly 4,500 residents.

The company touted the expansion in a press release Thursday, as part of its ongoing effort to extend high-speed internet to underserved parts of the state. Fidium now serves over 270,000 locations in New Hampshire and expects to connect an additional 30,000 in the Concord area by the end of the year.

“It’s the everyday instances where access to reliable service makes the difference,” said Jeff McIver, senior government relations manager at Consolidated. “Bringing Fidium to Pittsfield is an investment in the future, providing connectivity that will serve the community for generations to come.”

The company says its symmetrical fiber service — offering upload and download speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) — will support improvements in education, healthcare access, remote work, and economic opportunity.

Fiber broadband has been associated with increased GDP, higher rates of self-employment, and better quality of life in rural areas.

Fidium’s offerings come with no data caps, contracts, or installation fees, and include smart Wi-Fi features and customer support via a dedicated app.