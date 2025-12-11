Fight on the Right – Laura Loomer Slams Chris Ruddy over His Opposition to Nexstar-TEGNA Merger

💡 ▪️YouTube TV to Offer Small Packages, Including Sports Tier▪️ICLE Scholars Urge FCC to Pair TV Deregulation with Retrans Reforms▪️Alabama Broadband Better But Still Showing Gaps▪️NTIA’s Roth Concerned about Incentives Behind Kids’ Screen Time▪️Michael O’Rielly Named President of the Media Institute▪️ Grain’s Hunter Communications Sold to Oak Hill Capital▪️Rest in Peace: Specialist Sarah Diane Beckstrom of the West Virginia Army National Guard

Enter Stage (Far) Right: In a long X post Tuesday, right-wing influencer and occasional President Trump pal Laura Loomer plunged into a major political battle at the FCC. Loomer, a controversial voice on the right previously de-platformed by several social media companies, attacked Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy for trying to kill Nexstar’s $6.2 billion merger with sister TV station owner TEGNA. She accused him of siding with the left by opposing Nexstar-TEGNA and supporting an FCC broadcast audience reach cap that needs to be waived or relaxed for the deal to happen. “... Ruddy continues to show the world, and especially the conservative movement, how much of a selfish leftist he truly is,” Loomer began. “His opposition only empowers the left and their mainstream media allies, who can still control programming in America through ownership no matter who is in the White House or running the FCC.” PR executive Bryan Leib, a Ruddy ally, posted a rebuttal on X that Ruddy reposted dealing with Loomer’s allegations about Ruddy political contributions to liberals. “Loomer is making up so many lies about my friend Chris Ruddy so I did some ‘fact’ checking and I am speaking up... Fact: Ruddy gave over $2 million to political candidates over 20 years. 99% was to conservative GOP candidates!” Leib said. “If Loomer thinks Chris Ruddy is so bad, why has she been trying for years to be on Newsmax? Attacking him and Newsmax is not how we, Republicans, will hold the House in 2026. This infighting must end immediately!” (More after paywall.)

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer