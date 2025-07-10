Fixed Wireless Emerges as Contender for BEAD Deployment

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 – Advancements in technology make fixed wireless the ideal solution for closing the digital divide in rural America, according to Tarana Wireless.

In a webinar Thursday, Tarana Wireless CEO Basil Alwan said fixed wireless technology is the ideal option for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program because it can flexibly manage upload and download speeds without spectral efficiency penalties.

“For the first time in wireless technology, you can just decide how much capacity you want in uplink and downlink without a spectral efficiency hit,” Alwan said. “That's very unique.”

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit

His remarks follow the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s updated BEAD rules issued on June 6, allowing unlicensed fixed wireless and low Earth orbit satellite providers to compete for funding alongside fiber.

Alwan said Tarana ’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless technology performs reliably where fiber or older wireless options can’t be deployed. He also acknowledged that while LEO satellites effectively bring connectivity to remote locations, the satellite system faces challenges with high latency and scalability.

Tarana’s comments come as states prepare for the Sept. 4, 2025 deadline to submit their revised BEAD Final Proposals.