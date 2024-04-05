Fixed Wireless Subscriptions to Increase by 14% in 5 Years

Tech research firm says fixed wireless will grow to 265 million locations by 2029



April 5, 2024—ABI Research, technology research and strategic guidance firm, predicts that fixed wireless subscriptions will grow by 14% between 2023 and 2029.

The number of locations serviced by fixed wireless is expected to reach nearly 265 million by 2029, according to an ABI press release Tuesday. The firm predicts that 5G fixed wireless will account for 45% of the fixed wirelss base by 2029.

“As the demand for a more connected world continues to grow, the performance and efficiency of FWA technology remains a key driver in bridging the connectivity divide, providing high-speed, reliable internet access in both the enterprise and consumer markets” says Larbi Belkhit, an Open RAN research analyst.

ABI touted the technological capabilities of 5G fixed wireless.

These findings come from ABI Research's Fixed Wireless Access market data report. This report is part of the company's 5G, 6G and Open RAN research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.