Florida GOP Lawmaker and Governor Candidate Says Data Center Bill Keeps Utility Costs Down
GOP candidate for governor aims to improve efficiency and relocate centers from populated areas.
Associated Press
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 (AP) — Byron Donalds, a Republican congressman running for Florida governor, on Monday announced legislation intended to prevent artificial intelligence data centers from driving up utility costs, the latest sign of a political backlash over the new technology.
The proposal, if passed by Congress, would require data centers to obtain all their electricity and water needs from private sources, rather than the power grid or public water systems. The idea aligns with an earlier, voluntary initiative from President Donald Trump.