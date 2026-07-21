Data Center

Florida GOP Lawmaker and Governor Candidate Says Data Center Bill Keeps Utility Costs Down

GOP candidate for governor aims to improve efficiency and relocate centers from populated areas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Florida GOP Lawmaker and Governor Candidate Says Data Center Bill Keeps Utility Costs Down
Photo of Rep. Byron Donalds on June 25, 2026, by J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 (AP) — Byron Donalds, a Republican congressman running for Florida governor, on Monday announced legislation intended to prevent artificial intelligence data centers from driving up utility costs, the latest sign of a political backlash over the new technology.

The proposal, if passed by Congress, would require data centers to obtain all their electricity and water needs from private sources, rather than the power grid or public water systems. The idea aligns with an earlier, voluntary initiative from President Donald Trump.

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Data Center AI Florida AP Byron Donalds Donald Trump Congress Matt Gorman Ron DeSantis James Fishback David Jolly Travis Fisher

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