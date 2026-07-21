Spectrum

More Upper C-Band Lobbying Ahead of FCC Vote

The agency is set to vote tomorrow on rules for its auction in the band

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
More Upper C-Band Lobbying Ahead of FCC Vote
Photo of NCTA CEO Cory Gardner, then a U.S. Senator representing Colorado, in 2020 by Hyoung Chang/AP

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission’s plan to sell off 160 megahertz of upper C-band spectrum received even more input last week ahead of the agency’s vote.

The FCC will vote on finalizing those plans at its meeting tomorrow, July 22. The draft order has already generated many meetings and filings as parties push the agency to make changes.

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