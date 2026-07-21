Iowa House Republican Introduces Bill to Protect Kids from Chatbots Plying Sexual Content

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 – Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, introduced a bill that protects children and teenagers from sexually explicit content generated by AI.

The representative introduced the Conversational AI Services Act on July 17 to implement protections for children while using AI. The bill will require AI to direct users expressing severe mental health issues to crisis hotlines and ban deceptive AI personas by prohibiting the technology from simulating romantic relationships, acting as a medical or mental health professional and claiming sentience.