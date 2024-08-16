Florida School District Builds Internet Connectivity For Emergencies

August 16, 2024 – A Florida school district is partnering with in-building wireless solutions provider Advanced RF Technologies and Communications International, a systems integrator, to bring LTE connectivity to schools.

“Schools often double as storm shelters due to frequent hurricanes in the region, which makes it challenging for radio frequencies to penetrate the heavy metal and concrete walls,” said ADRF in a press release. “The new emergency responder communication enhancement systems and LTE network systems provided by ADRF and installed by Communications International ensures strong RF signals are brought indoors to every area of the schools.”

Additionally, the LTE systems will provide redundancy for other connected school safety measures currently running on Wifi, ADRF said.

“We are committed to investing the resources necessary to protect children, our most precious resource,” said Frank Frangella, Chief of Safety & Security at Martin County School District. “Critical communication systems are essential for our districts’ police officers, firefighters, and EMTs to communicate effectively during emergency situations and ultimately save lives.”

The emergency response and LTE systems are built on the ADRF’s distributed antenna system and supports the pertinent public safety bands as well as commercial frequencies for AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

“Every second counts in times of crisis, and there are severe consequences if students and faculty can’t call 911 or first responders are unable to coordinate on-premises,” said Joe Ioco, vice president of Business Development, In-Building Wireless Division at Communications International. “This integration ensures comprehensive signal coverage throughout buildings, enhancing both security and peace of mind for students, faculty, and the district at large.”

Loco added that “by leveraging ADRF’s innovative converged technology we were able to deploy public safety and commercial systems within a single infrastructure to reduce costs, improve installation efficiency, and minimize disruptions to school activities.”