Luján Secures Democratic Nomination in New Mexico Senate Race

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.Mex., decisively defeated challenger Matt Dodson in the New Mexico Democratic Senate primary. Republican Larry Marker ran unopposed as a write-in candidate for the Republican nomination.

Sen. Luján received approximately 84% of the vote according to unofficial results . He has served as New Mexico’s junior senator since 2021. Luján is the top Democrat on the Senate Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media.