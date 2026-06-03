New Mexico

Luján Secures Democratic Nomination in New Mexico Senate Race

The incumbent senator received 84% of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
Luján Secures Democratic Nomination in New Mexico Senate Race
Screenshot of Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-New Mexic

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.Mex., decisively defeated challenger Matt Dodson in the New Mexico Democratic Senate primary. Republican Larry Marker ran unopposed as a write-in candidate for the Republican nomination. 

Sen. Luján received approximately 84% of the vote according to unofficial results. He has served as New Mexico’s junior senator since 2021. Luján is the top Democrat on the Senate Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media. 

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New Mexico Ben Lujan Larry Marker Matt Dodson Senate Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media

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