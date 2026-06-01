Florida Sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, Claiming Company Concealed Serious Risks of ChatGPT
State AG said company suppressed internal safety warnings and deceived users about the true nature and dangers of the product.
State AG said company suppressed internal safety warnings and deceived users about the true nature and dangers of the product.
The company is seeking reimbursements for the shift from C-band to Ku-band.
Governor returns measure unsigned, warning it could undermine economic competitiveness.
The outages are concentrated in areas served by fiber previously owned by Lumos.