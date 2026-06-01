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Florida Sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, Claiming Company Concealed Serious Risks of ChatGPT

State AG said company suppressed internal safety warnings and deceived users about the true nature and dangers of the product.

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Florida Sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, Claiming Company Concealed Serious Risks of ChatGPT
Photo of Sam Altman arriving at the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., on April 30, 2026, by Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

MIAMI, June 1, 2026 (AP) — The state of Florida filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on Monday, claiming the company knowingly released and aggressively marketed ChatGPT to the public while concealing serious risks.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said during news conference that the company suppressed internal safety warnings and deceived users about the true nature and dangers of the product.

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AI Florida Sam Altman OpenAI ChatGPT James Uthmeier AP

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