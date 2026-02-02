For the Record: Charter’s 'Astounding' Video Turnaround Came from Growth, Not System Acquisition

💡 ▪️Amazon Leo Seeks 24-Month FCC Extension to Deploy Satellites ▪️In Shake Up, Kentucky Bill Would Sack Head of KentuckyWired ▪️Ukraine’s Defense Minister: Starlink Disabled Russian Drones ▪️Nexstar Holds Quarterly Dividend at $1.86 Ahead of TEGNA Bills ▪️SpaceX Seeks FCC OK to Launch 1 Million Sats for Orbiting Data Centers ▪️Lumen Closes $5.75 billion Fiber Asset Sale to AT&T ▪️Benjamin Swinburne Named Disney EVP of Investor Relations ▪️CTIA to Fund Trump Accounts for Children of Employees ▪️Toledo Blade Leaving Downtown HQ Used for Almost a Century ▪️Ohio State Football Brought in $160.6 Million in 2025 ▪️NFL’s 10% Stake in ESPN Gains Approval: The Athletic

Charter: Moments after Charter’s surprising announcement Friday that it gained video subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2025, a news organization (that will go unnamed) sent Policyband a message claiming that Charter fudged its numbers. How so? Charter, the message said, failed to disclose that the 44,000 video net ads mostly came from the purchase of a few small cable systems in the quarter. “If they didn't buy those smaller cable TV companies, they would have lost subscribers,” the message said. After scrubbing the numbers, Policyband determined that the vast majority of the 44,000 net ads came from CEO Chris Winfrey’s new growth strategy of providing $129 a month worth of programing apps (including ESPN and HBO Max) to traditional cable TV customers for free. In the fourth quarter, Charter in fact added just 810 video subscribers from a single system purchase. That Charter was close to achieving positive net ads should have been obvious to anyone watching the company’s pay-video trends in recent years. In the third quarter of 2024, Charter lost 294,000 video customers; at the end of the third quarter of 2025, the loss had plunged to 70,000, setting up the 4Q25 move into positive territory. (More after paywall.)

Jan. 30 message to Policyband following Jan. 30 release of Charter’s Q4 Video Results. Charter CEO Chris Winfrey.