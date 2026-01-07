Former Breezeline President Frank van der Post Named CEO of WideOpenWest (WOW!)
Takes the helm just a few days after DigitalBridge and Crestview Partners took the regional ISP private. WOW! CEO Teresa Elder to retire.
Takes the helm just a few days after DigitalBridge and Crestview Partners took the regional ISP private. WOW! CEO Teresa Elder to retire.
The shift followed a December executive order aligning broadband execution with federal artificial intelligence policy.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's new top economist is University of North Carolina economics professor Jonathan Williams.
Officials pointed to NIST’s new AI cybersecurity profile, labeling programs and procurement standards as governments adopt oversight for autonomous systems.
Maine Connect Authority president criticized what he called ‘surprisingly outdated’ thinking behind the bill.
Member discussion