Former Breezeline President Frank van der Post Named CEO of WideOpenWest (WOW!)

CEO: DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners said Tuesday that cable industry executive Frank van der Post has been named CEO of WideOpenWest (WOW!) effective immediately. He is replacing Teresa Elder, who is retiring after taking over in late 2017. DigitalBridge and Crestview Partners took WOW! private in a $1.5 billion deal that closed Dec. 31, 2025. Based on several SEC filings posted on the same day, it appeared that Elder would not continue leading WOW! as a private company. Van der Post most recently led Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), a regional ISP owned by Cogeco in Montreal. In 2021, with van der Post early in his tenure as Breezeline President, Cogeco paid $1.13 billion to buy cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, from WOW! (More after paywall.)

WideOpenWest CEO Frank van der Post