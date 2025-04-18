Sign in Subscribe
Free Market Think Tank Sees Legal Problem with State Affordability Laws

Free State Foundation’s Seth Cooper says California and Massachusetts bills could violate the Fifth Amendment

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of Free State Foundation Senior Fellow and Director of Policy Studies Seth Cooper, from the Free State Foundation

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 – State broadband legislation to regulate the monthly price of broadband access for low-income customers could violate the Constitution, according to Seth Cooper, Director of Policy Studies and Senior Fellow at the Free State Foundation.

Cooper argued against California Assembly Bill 353 and Massachusetts Senate Bill 2318 in a Thursday whitepaper, asserting that the bills risk violating the Supreme Court’s regulatory Takings Clause doctrine.

“A reasonable case can be made that state laws that regulate rates, and thereby restrict broadband providers’ ability to set prices for their services in the free market, constitute a regulatory taking under Supreme Court jurisprudence,” Cooper said, referencing the 1897 Supreme Court case Chicago, Burlington, & Quincy Railroad Company v. Chicago.

