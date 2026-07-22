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French Lawmakers Approve a Sweeping Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

The bill also bans the use of mobile phones in high schools.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
French Lawmakers Approve a Sweeping Social Media Ban for Children Under 15
Photo of three boys using their phones in Dec. 2025 by Rick Rycroft/AP

PARIS, July 22, 2026 (AP) — France banned children under 15 from using social media on Tuesday, becoming the first country in the European Union to pass a blanket ban on the platforms as concerns grow worldwide over the harmful effects of digital content on kids.

Both chambers of the Parliament voted in favor of the measure, a flagship initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. The bill also bans the use of mobile phones in high schools.

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Social Media AP France EU Emmanuel Macron TikTok Gaëlle Berbonde Ines Legendre Digital Services Act Pedro Sánchez Ursula von der Leyen

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