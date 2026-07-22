Judge Approves a $1.5B Anthropic Settlement Over Books Used to Train Claude
The case began when bestselling novelist Andrea Bartz and two other authors filed the suit in 2024.
Associated Press
— 2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 (AP) — A federal judge has approved a $1.5 billion copyright settlement in which artificial intelligence company Anthropic will pay thousands of authors about $3,000 per book after using pirated copies of their works to train its Claude chatbot.
District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín said in a Monday ruling that the class-action settlement provides “meaningful relief” to affected authors and publishers.