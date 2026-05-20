TAKE IT DOWN Act

FTC Starts Enforcing the TAKE IT DOWN Act

The act requires platforms to take down nonconsensual explicit content within 48 hours.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
FTC Starts Enforcing the TAKE IT DOWN Act
Photo of FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee on April 15, 2026, by Mariam Zuhaib/AP.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – The Federal Trade Commission has begun enforcing section 3 of the TAKE IT DOWN Act to protect individuals whose likeness is used in explicit or intimate content without their consent. 

The law, signed by President Trump on May 19, 2025, was created to allow victims to submit complaints to platforms to take down nonconsensual explicit images. TIDA covers a wide range of online imagery, including real photos and videos along with images altered by apps and AI generated content. 

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Section 3 gave platforms a year to comply with the law and created a deadline for companies to take down content. Users file a complaint with the company, and platforms have 48 hours to take down the explicit content. If the platform fails to meet the deadline, users can file a report on the FTC website to enforce the law.

“In the age of AI, anyone can be targeted … The TAKE IT DOWN Act empowers families and provides the FTC with an effective tool to protect minors against this form of abuse,” said FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson. The act was championed by First Lady Melania Trump to help protect the vulnerable, especially children, from online exploitation.

The FTC has published guidance to help consumers and businesses understand the law. Ferguson sent letters last week to major platforms like Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Meta to remind them of businesses’ obligation to comply with the act, ensuring that TIDA is successfully implemented.

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TAKE IT DOWN Act FTC Melania Trump President Trump Amazon Alphabet Meta Apple Andrew Ferguson

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