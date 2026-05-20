Shentel Completes Fiber Expansion in Campbell County, Virginia

FREE Members of Broadband Breakfast may access the first two paragraphs of all news stories. But to get full coverage, we invite you to become a PAID Breakfast Club Member.

Free Members during Pro Hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET, Mon.-Fri.)

First two paragraphs of each article

Unlimited Expert Opinions

Free Members outside Pro Hours (before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m. ET)

Up to 5 news articles/month

Unlimited Expert Opinions

Paid Members ANYTIME