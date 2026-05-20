Shentel Completes Fiber Expansion in Campbell County, Virginia
About 4,000 more Virginia locations have been connected to broadband.
Lincoln Patience
WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 — Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) has connected another county in rural Virginia to high-speed Internet.
Shentel delivered fiber to more than 4,000 residents in Virginia’s Campbell County. The $20 million construction project was partially funded by the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative and the county government.
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“Bringing this project to completion in Campbell County reflects the careful planning and sustained coordination required to expand broadband in rural areas,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel.
Shentel is a regional broadband provider with more than 19,000 miles of fiber across eight states. The company added about 6,000 fiber subscribers in the first quarter of 2026.