Full Slate of Hearings This Week on Broadband, Artificial Intelligence and Energy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2025 — Congress this week is packed with hearings on broadband, artificial intelligence and energy policy.

Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

The House Rules Committee meets today at 4 p.m. ET in the U.S. Capitol to set terms for floor debate on several measures. On the agenda are the GRID Power Act, which would reform interconnection policy to fast-track dispatchable power projects for grid reliability.

Followed by the Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act and the National Coal Council Reestablishment Act.

Additional bills affecting Washington, D.C., including the DC Crimes Act of 2025 and changes to judicial nominations.

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism will hold a hearing titled “Examining the Harm of AI Chatbots” at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

On Wednesday at 2 p.m., the House Oversight Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation will hold a hearing titled “Shaping Tomorrow: The Future of Artificial Intelligence.”

“The U.S. must explore all possible avenues to develop and advance AI if we want to remain leaders in the global technology race,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Nancy Mace, R-S.C. “From health care to transportation to agriculture, AI is revolutionizing industries to improve outcomes and efficiency.”

Witnesses include Kinsey Fabrizio, president of the Consumer Technology Association, and Samuel Hammond, chief economist at the Foundation for American Innovation.

At the same time, the House Small Business Committee will examine the digital creator economy in a hearing titled “Streaming Success: Small Businesses in the Age of Digital Influence.” Witnesses include Kayla Moran, founder of Kayla Moran Law; Christina Brennan, president of CelebExperts LLC; Nicholas Luciano, founder and CEO of Tratter House; and Jesse Appell, founder of Jesse’s Tea House. The session will highlight opportunities and barriers for content creators turned entrepreneurs.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

On Thursday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m., Broadband Breakfast will host a one-day summit on resilient critical infrastructure. The event will feature panels on securing America’s digital networks; more details are available here .

At 10 a.m. this Thursday, the House Science Committee’s Energy Subcommittee will hold a session on “Igniting America’s Energy Future: The Promise and Progress of Fusion Power.” Witnesses include Dr. Stephanie Diem of the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Dr. Will Regan, co-founder and president of Pacific Fusion; Dr. Troy Carter of Oak Ridge National Laboratory; and Dr. Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

Also at 10 a.m., the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will convene a hearing titled “AI at a Crossroads: A Nationwide Strategy or Californication?” Witnesses have not yet been announced.

At 2 p.m., the Communications and Technology Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce will hold a hearing on “Examining Solutions to Expedite Broadband Permitting.”