Funding Requests of $2.6 Billion in Next Round of Tribal Broadband Program

The funding proposals are for a program with $980 million in funds available.



WASHINGTON, April 19, 2024—Over 160 applications have been submitted for the next round of the administration's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

The funding requests total more than $2.64 billion, the NTIA noted . The funding requests are part of the second Notice of Funding Opportunity for the program.

The NTIA plans to allocate $980 million in the second round of funding for the program.

“For Tribal communities to thrive in the modern digital economy, they need access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “The number of applications for our Tribal connectivity program shows that demand remains high for quality Internet service in Indian Country.”