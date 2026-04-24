GCI Defends Employment Policies to FCC Critical of DEI

April 24, 2026 – GCI Communication Corp. defended its employment practices in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission, as the company faces growing scrutiny over its diversity policies.

In a letter submitted as part of an ongoing transaction review, GCI said it had reassessed its internal policies in early 2025 to align with recent federal directives.

The company stated it no longer maintains formal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, including a DEI council or executive role, and emphasized its commitment to nondiscriminatory hiring practices.

The filing comes as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has signaled increased attention to corporate DEI policies during merger reviews, a shift that has drawn criticism from legal and policy experts.

Matt Wood, vice president of policy and general counsel at Free Press, last year called this move against DEI policy a misapplication of the law. “What crimes are these companies accused of committing,” he asked.

Critics have argued that tying merger approvals to workplace policies could stretch the FCC’s statutory authority, which traditionally focuses on consumer protection and the public interest.

In the same discussion, Timothy Simon, a former commissioner on the California Public Utilities Commission, said, “There is no court ruling that says DEI is illegal and if it is, that should be determined by a tribunal of competent jurisdiction.”

GCI said its employment philosophy centers on “individual dignity” and compliance with federal law, adding that its policies have been consistent for decades. The company also sought to address concerns raised in the proceeding, stating that its practices should not present any barriers to approval.

The FCC is reviewing the broader transaction involving GCI’s parent company, GCI Liberty, Inc., and its controlling shareholder, John Malone, under the agency’s public interest standard.

As the FCC continues its review, the outcome could signal how aggressively the agency incorporates workplace practices into future merger evaluations.