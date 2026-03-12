Conservative Advocacy Group Says FCC Should Review GCI Liberty’s DEI Policies

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 – Another telecom deal is undergoing diversity, equity and inclusion scrutiny.

The Center for American Rights (CAR), a conservative legal advocacy group, said the Federal Communications Commission should review GCI Liberty’s DEI policies to ensure a non-discriminatory workplace.

CAR President Daniel Suhr submitted a letter to the FCC on March 11 that said Alaska telecom provider GCI Liberty must comply with anti-discrimination laws in order to receive approval on the telecom company’s shift in ownership.

In October 2025, longtime telecom executive and cable investor John Malone submitted an application to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to gain indirect controlling interest of GCI. Due to a side letter agreement, Malone can have no more than 49.99% of the company’s voting control, but effectively owns about 53.5%. GCI and Malone filed a joint application asking the FCC to terminate the agreement, which would allow Malone to gain control of the company. On Feb. 26, the FCC opened up a public comment period , set to close Thursday, before it makes a decision.

While CAR said it “does not oppose the proposed transaction,” it recognized the FCC’s responsibility in ensuring GCI’s compliance with anti-discrimination laws before seeking regulatory approval for the leadership change.

“As Chairman [Brendan] Carr has rightly reiterated many times, businesses that come before the Commission in major transactions need to ensure they are compliant with the laws on the books,” said CAR President Daniel Suhr in the letter.

The letter claimed GCI has firmly held onto DEI practices, unlike Charter Communications, T‑Mobile and Verizon, companies that “recognized and responded to shifts in American law and culture” by adjusting or ending their DEI policies.

CAR cited various Securities and Exchange Commission filings that included evidence of DEI policies, including a 2020 DEI initiative and statements that said the company is dedicated to a workplace “where everyone can unlock their full potential.” CAR’s letter also noted that GCI has a senior director of DEI and a DEI Council that has held events during Black History Month, Juneteenth and Pride Month.

CAR expressed concern regarding Malone’s other companies, including Liberty Global and Liberty Media, which have championed DEI, belonging and the welcoming of different perspectives and experiences. CAR urged the FCC to review Malone’s companies in its decision to move forward.

Replies to all filed public comments will be due to the FCC on March 19.