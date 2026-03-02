FCC Seeking Public Comment on Malone's Effort to Control GCI Liberty

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public comment on whether to allow longtime telecom executive and investor John Malone to take control of major Alaska telecom provider GCI Liberty.

Currently, Malone effectively owns about 53.5% of GCI Liberty’s voting power, but a side letter agreement currently caps his voting control to no more than 49.99%. GCI Liberty and Malone jointly filed an application that asked the FCC “to terminate the Side Letter, which would therefore allow Dr. Malone to assume control of GCI Liberty,” the FCC said. The commission’s public notice released Thursday announced that the FCC is reviewing the request and asking for public comment before it makes a decision.

The application also said the transfer of control will not change the core of GCI Liberty by keeping the same brand, management, Anchorage headquarters, along with continued participation in Lifeline, the Alaska Plan and other programs. The proposed change would not involve new investors, foreign ownership or competition, the application noted. Malone’s request to gain majority of the voting control requires FCC approval under federal communications law.

In October 2025, Malone filed an application to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska seeking approval to obtain an indirect controlling interest in GCI. The public notice will be the next step to gaining FCC approval.

“Applicants assert that John Malone’s proposed exercise of control will enhance his role in GCI Liberty, thereby facilitating growth and service innovations by GCI Liberty and its subsidiaries,” the FCC said in the public notice.

The initial public comment period set by the FCC will close March 12 and replies are due March 19.