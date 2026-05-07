GCI Liberty Investing $100 Million in Liberty Latin America

of workers on GCI's Aleutians subsea fiber project in 2023 from the company

GCI Liberty is also changing its name to Liberty Capital Corporation.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 – Alaskan broadband provider GCI Liberty has invested $107 million for a 6 percent stake in telecom firm Liberty Latin America, the companies announced Wednesday, and are in talks for more.

Longtime cable magnate John Malone is on both sides of the deal. He has a controlling interest in GCI Liberty and has a 27 percent voting interest in Liberty Latin America, where he serves as director emeritus. The ongoing talks are aimed at GCI acquiring Malone’s own shares of Liberty Latin America, a roughly 7 percent stake.

“We are pleased to begin executing on our growth strategy with this opportunistic investment in Liberty Latin America and hopeful that we can reach an agreement with John to acquire his interests,” GCI Liberty CEO Ron Duncan said in a statement.

Liberty Latin America announced Wednesday it was intending to provide a 9 percent dividend to shareholders later this year. Asked on the company's earnings call Thursday if that would provide an extra income stream for GCI Liberty, Duncan said that it would. He added the company had been looking at LLA for “a while” before the decision on the dividend was made.

“We believe it’s an undervalued entity that has many characteristics that are similar to what we face in the Alaskan market. It’s got a great asset footprint in a market that is generally underinvested in,” he said. “We think they are on the verge of a substantial inflection in free cash flow.”

GCI Liberty also announced Thursday it was changing its name to Liberty Capital Corporation “in the coming weeks.” The idea is to “reflect our expanded focus at the parent level as we start making investments outside of our core Alaskan operating subsidiary,” Duncan said.

The company is acquiring Alaska-based fiber provider Quintillion for $310 million. GCI Liberty was spun off from Liberty Broadband last year as Charter acquired Liberty Broadband, which was already a significant shareholder in Charter.

GCI Liberty earnings

The company’s GCI brand lost 700 cable broadband subscribers in the first quarter of 2026, for a total of 150,500.

Duncan said the main factor was people ditching fixed broadband altogether and opting for only mobile connections. He said GCI was seeing “limited competition from Starlink.”

GCI added 1,000 consumer wireless lines, evenly split between prepaid and postpaid. Duncan said many additions were from a free line promotion to get people subscribing to fixed and mobile broadband bundles.

More than 40 percent of GCI’s broadband customers have one or more wireless lines, and more than 60 percent of its new wireless lines are sold as part of a package, Duncan said. He said the company was nearly complete with its build out under the Federal Communications Commission’s Alaska Plan subsidy and expected capex, including Quintillion, to fall after 2026.

The company posted $256 million in revenue in the first quarter, down sequentially and from the same time last year.

Liberty Latin America earnings

Liberty Latin American provides broadband, mobile, and voice services across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Across its markets the company added 50,000 postpaid phone subscribers and lost 35,000 prepaid subscribers. LLA added 1,800 broadband subscribers.

LLA is still recovering from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, and added back 30,000 of the 110,000 fixed subscribers it lost in the country. The company’s fixed subscriber metric includes broadband, voice, and video.

LLA ended the quarter with a total of 6.8 million mobile subscribers, with 2.6 million postpaid and 4.2 million prepaid. The company counted a total of more than 1.7 million broadband subscribers.

The company posted more than $1.08 billion in revenue, roughly flat compared to the previous year.