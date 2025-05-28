GCI to Become GCI Liberty After Spinoff from Liberty Broadband

💡 ◾ VTel: EchoStar 5G Extension Unlawful ◾ Rep Gill: House Will Defund CPB ◾ WSJ: States Getting with Starlink Program ◾ ImOn Has Cayman Islands ‘Control Chain’ ◾ Nispel: Lumen Deal Negative for Cable

Alaska: Say hello to GCI Liberty. That will be the new name of GCI in Anchorage, Alaska, after the ISP and mobile carrier is spun off from Liberty Broadband prior to Charter’s acquisition of Liberty Broadband in an all-stock deal. The spinoff in fact is just weeks away, with GCI Liberty emerging as it own publicly traded company. Liberty is hosting a webcast for investors on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that will include discussion related to GCI’s business from GCI management.

The event begins at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will also include a Q&A session with Ron Duncan, who will serve as President and CEO of GCI Liberty, and John Malone, who will serve as Chairman of the Board of GCI Liberty. GCI is being spun off at the request of Charter. Each holder of Liberty Broadband common stock will receive 0.236 of a share of Charter common stock. Liberty Broadband’s biggest asset is ownership of 26% of Charter’s stock. GCI, co-founded by Duncan in 1979 as a long-distance phone service provider, ended the first quarter with 155,800 broadband and 202,300 wireless subscribers. GCI has its own mobile network. (More after paywall.)

