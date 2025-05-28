Sign in Subscribe
Policyband

GCI to Become GCI Liberty After Spinoff from Liberty Broadband

With BEAD funding on hold in Washington, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is concerned that the state might have to pause fiber builds because of lack of funding.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

10 min read
GCI to Become GCI Liberty After Spinoff from Liberty Broadband
GCI Co-Founder Ron Duncan in the early years.
💡
◾ VTel: EchoStar 5G Extension Unlawful ◾ Rep Gill: House Will Defund CPB ◾ WSJ: States Getting with Starlink Program ◾ ImOn Has Cayman Islands ‘Control Chain’ ◾ Nispel: Lumen Deal Negative for Cable

Alaska: Say hello to GCI Liberty. That will be the new name of GCI in Anchorage, Alaska, after the ISP and mobile carrier is spun off from Liberty Broadband prior to Charter’s acquisition of Liberty Broadband in an all-stock deal. The spinoff in fact is just weeks away, with GCI Liberty emerging as it own publicly traded company. Liberty is hosting a webcast for investors on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that will include discussion related to GCI’s business from GCI management.

Policyband
Unlimited Access to Broadband Breakfast and Policyband
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

The event begins at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will also include a Q&A session with Ron Duncan, who will serve as President and CEO of GCI Liberty, and John Malone, who will serve as Chairman of the Board of GCI Liberty. GCI is being spun off at the request of Charter. Each holder of Liberty Broadband common stock will receive 0.236 of a share of Charter common stock. Liberty Broadband’s biggest asset is ownership of 26% of Charter’s stock. GCI, co-founded by Duncan in 1979 as a long-distance phone service provider, ended the first quarter with 155,800 broadband and 202,300 wireless subscribers. GCI has its own mobile network. (More after paywall.)

Breakfast Club Plus Member? If not, Upgrade!
Post tagged in
Policyband

Read more

Popular Tags

Broadband Breakfast on June 4, 2025 – What Happens to USF When SCOTUS Rules? FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Illinois Moves Forward on BEAD as Federal Overhaul Looms BEAD The Digital Equity Act Tried to Close the Digital Divide. Trump Calls It Racist and Acts to End It NTIA Virginia Looking to Preserve Railroad Crossing Law After Setback in State Court Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data