Gen Z Sentiment Toward AI Declines, Gallup Finds

April 10, 2026 — A new report from Gallup found that excitement about artificial intelligence is declining among Gen-Z, as concerns about the technology’s risks and long-term effects continue to grow.

The report shows a sharp drop in positive sentiment over the past year, alongside stagnating growth in AI usage among younger consumers.

The study identifies the excitement and hopefulness that Gen-Z feel about using AI were already low last year and declined sharply this year. At the same time, anger rose and anxiety held steady, while curiosity remained the strongest emotion.

The findings suggest a shift in how younger users view AI, moving from early enthusiasm toward a more cautious and critical stance.

Gen-Z respondents expressed skepticism about AI’s benefits for core skills and productivity. While they were split on whether AI improves access to accurate information, many said the technology could harm creativity and critical thinking at 38 and 42 percent respectively.

Confidence in AI’s efficiency gains also declined with agreement that AI helps complete tasks faster dropped 10 percentage points to 56 percent, while belief that it accelerates learning fell seven points to 46 percent.

Usage trends appear to be leveling off as well. While a majority of Gen Z respondents, 51 percent, said they use AI tools weekly, adoption grew by only four percentage points over the past year.

“The strongest predictor of positive sentiment toward AI is frequency of use,” the report found.

Still, Stephanie Marken, senior partner at Gallup, said the broader trend points to a reassessment rather than outright rejection. “Gen Z isn’t rejecting AI outright, but they are reassessing its role in their lives,” she said. “They recognize AI’s utility but are increasingly concerned about its long-term impact on learning, trust and career readiness.”

The findings highlight a growing tension between AI’s practical advantages and rising unease about its broader consequences.